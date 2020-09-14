The Ogun State Government will soon constitute an electoral board for the State Independent Electoral Commission that would conduct the Local Government election in the state.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Afolabi Afuape, made this known while fielding questions from newsmen in Abeokuta at the weekend.

Afuape said the recent appointment of a new Permanent Secretary into the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission was an indication that the State has started making preparations towards conducting the election.

Afuape added when put in place, the OGSIEC will need to spend a minimum of two month to prepare for the election, pointing out that constitutionally, the body is also expected to give a three months notice to all political parties to prepare themselves for the election itself.

He said: “We are preparing for Local Government Election.

“You can see in the last appointment of Permanent Secretaries, somebody was moved to OGSIEC as the Permanent Secretary, that means we are thinking of having the board of OGSIEC soon and preparing for Local Government Election.

“The Board, when constituted, will have to prepare for the election at least within a period not less than two to three months, while constitutionally, OGSIEC will have to give three months notice to allow all political parties to prepare themselves for the election.”

According to Commissioner, the dwindling economy has been the major constraints for Local Governments to undertake capital projects, adding that a large chunk of their allocation is being expended on recurrent expenditures.

Afuape stated that in his readiness to revive Local Government Councils in the State, Governor Dapo Abiodun recently gave them grants to embark on capital projects needed in their respective council areas, with a promise to do more if the grant was judiciously utilised.