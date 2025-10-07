Ogun: Gateway International Airport records first commercial flight take-off  

The Gateway International Airport, Illisan, in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun, on Tuesday recorded its first commercial flight take-off, as a Value Jet airplane conveyed passengers from the airport to Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the plane took off at 10.02 a.m. , in the presence of the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, and other government functionaries.

Speaking with newsmen after the official take-off of the first commercial flight, Abiodun appreciated God for making it possible.

The governor noted that God had given the team the grace to envision, to implement and to see it happen.

Abiodun described the event as a major milestone in the actualisation of his administration’s vision to transform the state into an investment-friendly and economically viable state.

The governor explained that the new airport was a strategic component of the state’s multi-modal transportation master plan designed to integrate road, rail, air, and water transport systems, thereby boosting trade, tourism, and industrialisation.

“It’s a delightful honour to witness the inaugural flight of a commercial aircraft taking off from Ogun state.

“This is not like Artificial Intelligence (AI), this is real, commercial operations starting from Ogun state in the lifetime of an administration.

“We came here 2021, some people said it was just politics, some said it was just a dump site but we are here today and you have seen what can be achieved when there is vision, passion and diligence.

“Building an airport is one thing, having an airport to become operational is a totally different thing, it is a highly regulated industry,” he said.

Abiodun commended the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA), Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and security agencies for their support and professionalism throughout the airport’s certification and approval process.

According to the governor, the Gateway International Airport is expected to serve as a key driver for investment inflow, job creation, and improved connectivity.

He appreciated the people of the state for their support, noting that his administration since inception had transformed the socio-economic status of the state by making it investment destination of choice.

Also speaking, Oludaisi Elemide, the Speaker, Ogun House of Assembly, expressed joy at the latest development in the state.

“I feel elated, excited and on top of the world that this is happening in Ogun state, in a government in which I am part of.

“The economic gains, the comfort and the convenience are some of the advantages of this airport in Ogun state. I don’t need to go to Lagos. Within 20 to 30 minutes, I am here,” he said.

In an interview before boarding the aircraft, the Senator representing Ogun Central, Shuaib Salis, expressed excitement at the new development.

“The Senate is resuming plenary today, there is nothing more exciting than to take a flight from your own state in an airport built by the state government, in an airplane operated by another son of Ogun state.

“History is being made, we are grateful to God and the governor. It is a great opportunity,” he said.

The state’s Head of Service, Kehinde Onasanya, described the event as historic and a giant step toward economic development.