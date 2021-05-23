Security agencies in Ogun State have begun a probe into the gas explosions recorded in parts of the state in the past week, leaving six dead and eight injured.

This development was confirmed in a statement by the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Saturday.

The explosions, which had affected the state capital, Abeokuta, had seen two people die in the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library and one at Conference Hotel, Abeokuta, owned by a former Governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

Oyeyemi said the police was working in conjunction with other security and government agencies to unravel the cause or causes of the recent explosions.

He said two oxygen gas plants suspected to have supplied the gas and the cylinders that caused these explosions have been sealed up by the Command, while samples of the gas from the plants have also been taken for analysis by the Standard Organization of Nigeria.

He said pending the outcome of the investigation, which will be made public, and in order to prevent further disaster, welders throughout the state have been advised to stop using oxygen gas simultaneously with Liquified Petroleum Gas, also known as cooking gas, while carrying out their welding jobs.

Oyeyemi said Police Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers have also been directed to disseminate this information to welders and their associations as well as maintenance technicians in their respective jurisdictions and monitor compliance.