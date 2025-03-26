Ogun: Five hunter arrested over death of colleague during hunting expedition

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested no fewer than five hunters following the death of their colleague during a hunting expedition in the Ajinawo area of Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

According to available information, the hunters had gone on a hunting expedition when one of them, Taiwo Bolugbe, was accidentally shot.

It was learnt that Bolugbe had attempted to retrieve a hunted animal when his Dane gun slipped through his hands, accidentally discharged, and hit him on the neck.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the Ogun Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said the incident occurred on Sunday.

Odutola noted that five members of the hunting group were arrested in connection with the incident.

She narrated, “At about 4:30 p.m. on 23rd March 2025, the police received a report that a hunting trip had turned fatal when a hunter, Taiwo Bolugbe, ‘m’, was accidentally shot.

“Five hunters were arrested in connection with the incident.

“The group embarked on a hunting expedition in the area near Dangote Cement Company, Ibese.

“The accident occurred around 3 p.m. when the victim, Taiwo Bolugbe, attempted to retrieve a hunted animal.

“His Dane gun reportedly slipped from his shoulder, discharged accidentally, and fatally struck him in the neck and lower jaw.

“He succumbed to his injuries despite efforts by fellow hunters to save his life.”

The Chief Superintendent of Police disclosed that an investigation had commenced into the incident to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the hunter and that anyone found culpable would be prosecuted.

“The hunters are in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department. The designated IPO team will conduct further investigation, and all their statements will be reviewed.

“If found culpable, they will be charged to court for prosecution.

“The police command urges the public to exercise caution while handling firearms, even in hunting activities, to prevent tragic incidents,” Odutola stressed.

