A 42-year-old estate agent, Fatai Kadiri, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a laptop valued at N190,000.

Kadiri, who resides at Sango in Ogun State, is facing a two-count charge of breaking-in and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Emmanuel Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on November 10 at 3am at Agege, Lagos.

Ajayi said the defendant broke into an apartment of the complainant, Ogunmola Olaoluwa, and stole the laptop.

He said: “The defendant entered the complainant’s apartment, woke him up from sleep and demanded for his laptop.

“He threatened to harm him if he would refuse to comply and then forcefully collected the laptop and stormed out of the apartment.

“The complainant raised alarm and some of his neighbours pursued the defendant and apprehended him.

“The laptop was recovered and he was handed over to the police.”

Ajayi noted that the alleged offences contravened Sections 287 and 308 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 308 provides for seven years jail term for breaking-in.

The Magistrate, O. Ogunsanya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ogunsanya said the sureties should be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until December 1 for mention.