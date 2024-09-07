Ogun electoral body reduces age limit for candidates to 25

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission has changed the age limit for candidates in the forthcoming local government election in the state from 30 to 25 years.

The commission’s Chairman, Babatunde Osibodu, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Osibodu said this was the result of a review of the laws governing the conduct of the state’s local government election.

He said this was to bring the guidelines in line with Sections 7 (4) & 106 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said: “It stipulates that a candidate is qualified for the local government election if he or she has attained the age of 25 years.

“Following this adjustment, OGSIEC has extended the deadline for each party’s primaries by one week.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the statement indicates that the elections’ primaries, initially set to end on Monday, will now run until September 16.

The statement added: “The collection of personal data forms (CF 001 and CF 002) by each political party has also been extended to September 20.

“Political parties which have already conducted their primaries may collect the necessary forms for each of their candidates starting from Tuesday, with submissions accepted between September 16 and September 20.

“Additionally, a meeting with all political parties has been scheduled for Monday at the commission’s headquarters in Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.”

NAN reports that elections into chairmanship and councilorship positions in local government areas in Ogun State will be held on November 16, 2024.

