The Ogun State Government has signed an agreement with the National Association of Resident Doctors, Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital and National Association of Government General Medical and Dentists Practitioners to meet the demands of the Doctors in the employment of the State.

The agreement was signed on Friday.

Speaking after signing the Memorandum of Understanding at the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, said the gesture was an indication of government’s commitment to the welfare of its workforce.

The SSG, who acknowledged the place of dialogue in any dispute, said the State Government was more in tune with dialogue instead of militant posture, stressing the need for both parties to keep communication channel open when issues arise.

He called on the medical practitioners to reciprocate government’s gesture by redoubling their efforts by improving productivity to prove the State healthcare delivery system.

Speaking in an interview, the President of National Association of Resident Doctors, Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Dr. Popoola Abiodun, said the meeting was to resolve issues that had to do with appropriate enumeration for Doctors, provision of adequate Personal Protective Equipment and general welfare.

Also speaking, Chairman, National Association of Government General Medical and Dentists Practitioners, Dr. Adebisi Olusola, said the provision of basic medical tools like PPE would go a long way in helping government Doctors discharge their duties effectively.

Olusola assured that with the signing of the MoU, there would be increased performance as the people of the State would begin to see changes in the health sector.

Among demands agreed on the MoU is appropriate remuneration for all Resident Doctors in the OOUTH with entry level of CONMESS 3 step 2, with government pledging to commit additional resources towards the remuneration of an enhanced salary for OOUTH medical professionals.

Continued provision of adequate Personal Protective Equipment for Doctors in OOUTH, postgraduate training programmes for residents doctors, which is considered the bedrock of specialisation in the medical practice, and that the extant regulatory guidelines will apply to all aspects of residency programmes, including admission, skill acquisition, promotion and exit from the programme.

The meeting also agreed on frequent staff audit for productivity and make appropriate adjustment in the number and skill in a practical manner.

