The Ogun State Government has directed all primary, secondary, as well as Government Science and Technical Colleges across the state to resume academic activities on Monday, Jan. 18.

Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, the Commissioner for Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, gave the directive in a statement on Friday in Abeokuta.

Arigbabu appealed to parents, guardians, teachers, school administrators and other stakeholders to ensure full compliance with all Coronavirus protocols.

According to the Commissioner, it is compulsory for all learners, teachers and non-teaching staff to wear face masks at all times, as well as the use of infrared thermometer for temperature check.

He further explained that regular washing of hands with soap and water, use of hand sanitisers, observing social and physical distancing, should be maintained, while discouraging large gatherings such as assembly.

Arigbabu also instructed that isolation rooms, health clinic/bay already created should be functional and regularly maintained.