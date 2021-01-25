A three-storey building, Olujimi Electronic Mall, razed by fire last September as a result of power surge, which started from a nearby paint shop at Totoro, Abeokuta in Ogun State, has been pulled down to forestall loss of lives and property in the area.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tunji Odunlami, stated this during an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta, explaining that the step became necessary based on the structural integrity test conducted to ascertain the condition of the building.

Odunlami said: “As a responsible government, due diligence was done to determine whether the owner of the building can rebuild, so we deployed material testing laboratory to go there, and conduct a structural integrity test of the building, to determine the structural state, but the result showed that the building was not safe for use.”

Speaking later in a chat, the owner of the Electronic Mall, Emmanuel Olujimi, appreciated the State Government for being thorough in ensuring due process after the fire incident, before arriving at the decision, advising members of the public to always observe safety precautions, to reduce the risk of fire outbreak.

Officials of the State Building Production Management Authority, led by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Physical Planning, Tunde Olugbewesa, accompanied by the Acting General Manager of the agency, Aderonke Afolabi, supervised the exercise.