Ogun Customs generates N15.2b in four months

The Ogun II Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has revealed that it generated revenue of N15,191,227,503.82 in the first four months of 2025.

The Controller, Ogun II Area Command, Comptroller Bisi Alade, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Friday.

According to him, the command also discovered an unauthorized factory operating illegally and brought it under excise control. “

He said, “Our collective efforts and unswerving dedication to duty have yielded remarkable achievements in recent months.

“I am delighted to announce that through our strategic efforts and unified operations, the Ogun II Area Command has generated the sum of fifteen billion, one hundred and ninety-one million, two hundred and twenty-seven thousand, five hundred and three Naira, eighty-two kobo 15,191,227,503.82 as revenue collected for the first four months of 2025.

“This revenue represents about a 40% increase compared to the nine billion, one hundred and sixty-five million, seven hundred and seventeen thousand, one hundred and sixty-two naira and ninety-nine kobo 9,165,717,162.99k, recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.”

Alade noted that “the achievement was a testament to the diligence, commitment, and professionalism of our officers and men, who have worked tirelessly to ensure we exceed our revenue targets”.

“It is also indicative of our unwavering commitment to the economic growth and development of our dear nation”.

The breakdown of the revenue collected indicated that N8,333,039,874.82k was generated from excise, N7,164,777,965.00k from the free trade zone, and N1,495,658,869.00k was generated from the bond terminal (import).

The monthly analysis of the revenue generation is as follows; N4,000,335,353.53k in January, N3,486,267,681.44k in February, N3,444,179,992.46k in March, while N4,260,444,476.39k was generated in April.

“In addition to the N15,191,227,503.82k, which the Command generated in the period under review, the Command also discovered another unauthorized factory that was operating illegally, and brought it under excise control”.

“The command attributes the success to several strategic initiatives implemented by the Customs Area Controller in recent months, including: enhancing the command monitoring unit operations, improved intelligence gathering, strengthening stakeholders’ engagement, as well as Corporate social responsibility (CSR)”.

While commending the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for his principles of consolidation, collaboration, and innovation, Alade noted that his visionary leadership and enabling support are crucial in enhancing the officers’ capabilities and driving impressive results.

Alade reaffirmed the command’s commitment and determination to surpass the performance in the coming months, with the improved compliance of the trading community, partners at Free Trade Zones and the bonded terminal within the command’s area of responsibility.

“We will continue to dialogue and educate the stakeholders and the local business community.

“We shall maintain success through synergy with other partners while discharging our statutory responsibilities of enforcing compliance with government fiscal policy.

He commended the command’s officers and men for their hard work, dedication, and professionalism, stressing that their efforts have not gone unnoticed and that their achievements reflect excellence.

