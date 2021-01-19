The Customary Court in Ogun was, on Tuesday, strengthened with two new Grade I Presidents and 25 other members.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice Mobolaji Ojo, President of Ogun Customary Court of Appeal, performed the swearing-in in Abeokuta.

Ojo, while administering the oath of office, advised the new judicial members to discharge their duties with utmost commitment, dedication and fear of God.

He urged them to make punctuality their watchword, noting that the present administration would not tolerate absenteeism, truancy and any form of misconduct in the course of discharging their duties.

“I implore you to guide against negative tendencies and approach your duties with the highest sense of responsibility; do not hesitate to report any erring member of staff to the appropriate quarters.

“You must all be vigilant as we all as represent the image of the Ogun judiciary,” Ojo said.

Similarly, the state Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, tasked the new judicial officers to shun corruption, nepotism and favouritism.

She advised them to stay true to their allegiance and oath of office.

“This is not a political appointment, but a call to service. You need to deliver your judgment without fear or favour, but with dignity, integrity and passion.

“It is important to be steadfast, dedicated and committed to your work,” Dipeolu said.

NAN reports that those sworn in as Grade I presidents were Omotayo Alli-Balogun and Olanrewaju Lanre, while Begusa Oluwafunmilayo, Oderinde David, Esther Asenuga and Samson Aina were among the 25 members.