Ogun CSC shortlists over 600 successful candidates for upgrade

The Ogun State Civil Service Commission has released the list of over 600 successful officers who had obtained higher academic qualifications through their personal self-development efforts and passed all the three stages of Public Service Competitive selection process.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Commission, Engr. Tokunbo Odebunmi, on Saturday.

The statement, which made available by the Commission’s Press Officer, Fatimah Alatishe, said that the shortlisted candidates were those that applied for upgrade into different cadres across both Professional Cadres and Sub-Professional Cadres.

Odebunmi revealed that in recognition of the effort of concerned officers towards their academic self-development, the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, had earlier granted approval for the consequential salary increase that may arise as a result of the upgrading exercise.

He further confirmed that the process, which was the first in the Prince Dapo Abiodun led-administration, was last done in the year 2018.

According to him, the exercise was to gear up workers in the state to acquire more educational and professional qualification as it would enable them progress in their chosen careers.

He stated further that the present administration is doing all it could to improve workers’ productivity and eradicate stagnation in their careers.

In a related development, the 2018 promotion letter have been released to all successful Civil Servants by the commission, confirming that the years 2019 and 2020 promotion results would be released in subsequent months.

Odebunmi consequently expressed appreciation on behalf of the Ogun State Civil Service to Abiodun for the approval of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 promotion despite the harsh economic situation of the State.

The Chairman therefore charged all Civil Servants to reciprocate the Governor’s kind gesture by rededicating themselves through improved efficient and effective service delivery.