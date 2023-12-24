Ogun CP visits shot actor in hospital; condemns shooting

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Abiodun Alamutu, has paid a visit to Azeez Ijaduade, the actor who was reportedly shot by a policeman at Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State on Saturday night, the PUNCH reports.

Alamutu arrived at the In-Patient Wards of the Babcock University Teaching Hospital around 11 am on Sunday.

He was ushered into the male surgical ward, where Ijaduade was admitted after the senior cop had listened to some colleagues of the victim.

Speaking with PUNCH, Alamutu disclosed that the officer who fired the shot is already facing disciplinary actions.

According to him, the unnamed cop had fired a bullet into the air to disperse thugs who wanted to mob the personality he was attached to.

Alamutu, who said the shooting was unfortunate and uncalled for, expressed joy that the actor is in a stable condition.

According to him, Ijaduade would be discharged after he had been certified okay by the doctors.

“It was actually an unfortunate incident, but from all indications, I have seen the victim, it was not a direct hit. Actually, some people were trying to mob the principal the policeman was attached with, in a bit to scare them off, he had to fire some shots. It was unfortunate the victim was within that axis. It was the shell that hit the victim.

“From all indications, he is getting better. The concerned policeman is already undergoing disciplinary procedure. What is important is for us to ensure that no life is lost.

“From what I’ve seen so far, he’s recuperating, only that he needs to be observed for some time to ensure that no vital part of his body is affected. From the way I see him, I believe none is affected. But that can only be certified by the medical experts,”

Alamutu said though there were times officers would need to fire shots to disperse crowds, he disclosed that this current one cannot be justified.

He noted that the officer involved did not display professionalism, saying that was why he would be made to face disciplinary actions.