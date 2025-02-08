Ogun CP reminds motorists of virtue of patience while driving

The Ogun Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, has reminded motorists of the virtue of patience and complying with traffic regulations to save travel time.

The CP disclosed this in a statement signed by the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, CSP Omolola Odutola, in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Odutola said the CP had gone on an unscheduled security and safety tour to Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state when he met a gridlock on the Lafarge dual carriageway.

“Upon his arrival, the CP observed that the congestion was caused by impatient road users who drove against traffic, leading to chaos and leaving many motorists stranded.

“The CP also observed that articulated vehicles obstructed the movement of smaller cars, worsening and contributing to road lawlessness.

Also Read:

“He, immediately, swung into action by personally coordinating traffic movement and appealing to motorists to exercise patience and adhere to proper lane discipline.

“He emphasised that compliance with traffic regulations would ensure smoother vehicular movement and reduce travel time for all road users,” said Odutola.

The spokesperson says the CP, to prevent a recurrence of such disruptions, directed the Divisional Police Officer of Ewekoro to deploy additional personnel to the road and other affected areas.

“The CP further urged all motorists to cooperate with law enforcement officers, obey traffic regulations, and prioritise road safety to avoid unnecessary delays and inconveniences,” she said.

Post Views: 2