Ogun CP intercepts group of young men with dangerous weapons

The Ogun State Police Command, led by Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, on Saturday intercepted a group of 20 young individuals of unknown origin.

The group of young men were seen by the Commissioner of Police and his team alighting from a truck near the Ogun/Oyo boundary.

During his routine weekend patrol on February 15, 2025, along Eledumare, Bamboo 1 & 2, Fidiwo 1 & 2, Foursquare, Alapako, and Onigari, all within Ogun State and bordering Oyo State. CP Ogunlowo observed the group without a clear destination or satisfactory explanation for their movement.

Acting on his professional instincts, he ordered a search of their persons and belongings, leading to the recovery of dangerous weapons, including daggers, knives, cutlasses, and suspected charms.

Following this discovery, the Commissioner of Police directed the immediate detention of the individuals and ordered the Divisional Police Officer to conduct thorough profiling.

He further instructed that anyone found culpable should be swiftly charged in court to ensure justice is served.

CP Ogunlowo reaffirmed his commitment to proactive policing and community engagement, assuring residents of Ogun State that the Command will continue to intensify efforts in crime prevention, intelligence gathering, and prompt law enforcement responses.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police formation for timely intervention.

The Ogun State Police Command remains dedicated to safeguarding lives and property, and it will not relent in its duty to rid the state of criminal elements.

