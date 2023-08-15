Ogun CP decorates newly-promoted ASPs

The Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, has decorated deserving officers with the inspiring rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police in his office.

The decoration of the ASPs was performed by the CP on Monday along with his Management Team.

Mustapha congratulated and counselled them to embrace professionalism.

The rank, popularly called One Star, is the beginning of the officers cadre where the test of responsibility and discretion is expected of the officers.

It is a prestigious rank in the police that commands enormous respect because the officers are expected to represent the image of the Force in a positive light and as such a higher level of resilience is expected of them.

In the words of the Commissioner of Police: “There is no more room to hide, be distinguished as you discharge your primary assignment in protecting lives and properties.

“Remember to be fair, but firm.

“I expect nothing less but the best service commendable to your fatherland as you are going to be posted out to man new roles, these roles will require commitment and dedication.”

Among the newly decorated officers are Adebo Alice, Philomina Imahanna, Sulaimon Wasiu, Olaibi Rasheed, Jimoh Shina, Akomolafe Praise, Taiwo Taiwo, Pinna Yohanna, Balogun Abiodun, Oxuwawu Iyobo, Patricia Lam and Owoeye Victor.