Ogun CP declares zero tolerance for land grabbing activities 

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Lanre Ogunlowo, has reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the rule of law and maintaining peace in Ogun State, particularly in Yewa Land.

He stated categorically that his administration will not tolerate land grabbers and assured that those found engaging in land-grabbing activities would face legal prosecution.

In a strategic meeting with the Chairman of the Ogun State Obas Council, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, the Paramount Ruler of Yewa Land, discussions centred on strengthening security in the region. The traditional ruler emphasized his dedication to ensuring peace in Yewa Land but highlighted growing concerns over the destruction of farmlands due to open grazing by herders. He called on the police command to implement sustainable security measures to address the rising tensions between herders and villagers.

In response, CP Ogunlowo assured the traditional rulers that the command would not hesitate to prosecute herders who deliberately destroy farmlands through open grazing. He acknowledged that recent incidents have led to conflicts between herders and farmers, causing unrest in the region. He further emphasized that an immediate investigation would be launched to identify those responsible for such actions and ensure justice is served.

Also Read:

The Commissioner’s stance reinforces the Ogun State Police Command’s commitment to maintaining law and order while fostering peaceful coexistence among all residents of the state.

Post Views: 6