Ogun CP assures tight security measures for NiPR Week

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, has guaranteed a water-tight security arrangement during the upcoming Nigeria Public Relations Week scheduled from Monday, April 22nd to Friday, April 26th, 2024, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Ogun State Chapter, led by its Chairman, Oluwaseun Boye, in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

While acknowledging the nationwide rebranding efforts of the Institute, Alamutu reaffirmed the commitment of the law enforcement personnel to ensure security not only at the event venue but also at the various hotels accommodating delegates and other designated activity areas.

Also Read:

The police commissioner also commended the organising committee for integrating students from tertiary institutions into the week-long program, underscoring its potential to guide the youth towards constructive pursuits.

In her response, Boye disclosed the diverse activities planned for the event, which will draw participants from across the country.

According to her, the activities include student engagement sessions, dialogues with traditional leaders on utilising public relations for local development, and the formal induction of Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, as the Institute’s Grand Patron.

Other scheduled events encompass induction ceremonies, an annual general meeting, and visits to notable tourist sites such as Olumo Rock, Kuti Heritage, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, and Ogun State Agro-cargo Airport.

Speaking on the importance of adequate security, especially during evening relaxation events, including cultural showcases and a closing party, Boye disclosed that event is expected to be graced by the presence of Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, the wife of the Ogun State Governor.

The NIPR boss however commended the state police command for their public enlightenment initiatives, media engagements, and overall efforts in ensuring the safety of residents amidst prevailing security challenges nationwide.

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of the Compendium of Public Relations Professionals in Ogun State to the Police Commissioner, who expressed appreciation for the Chapter’s innovative contributions.