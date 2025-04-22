Ogun commissioner calls for public-private partnership to uplift vulnerable

The Ogun State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Adijat Adeleye, has advocated for strong collaboration between the public and private sectors to make life more comfortable for the underserved communities and the vulnerable in society.

Adeleye made this call while delivering her keynote address with the theme “Uniting For A Cause: The Crucial Role of Collaboration Between Government And NGOs In Supporting The Less Privileged” at the annual charity and appreciation colloquium of the Less Privileged Children Encouragement Initiative held at Ijebu-Ode on Monday.

The charitable initiative is the brainchild of the Permanent Secretary with the Ogun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr Rotimi Akinlesi and his wife, Dr Bukunola Akinlesi.

Speaking, Adeleye explained, “The task of supporting vulnerable individuals—orphans, women, children, persons with disabilities, and underserved communities—is not one to be borne by the government alone.

“It is a responsibility that demands a collective response. When government institutions, NGOs, private organisations, and individuals come together, real transformation happens.

“This is why today’s conversation is so critical—because it reinforces a truth we must never forget: the strength of a society is measured by how well it uplifts its weakest members.”

The Commissioner said that for collaboration between the government and NGOs to thrive, transparency and accountability must be at the heart of every partnership.

She urged that financial resources allocated to social programmes must be tracked and accounted for to prevent inefficiencies or mismanagement.

Adeleye disclosed that every donor, every volunteer, and every policymaker involved in social development must work with integrity and a deep sense of purpose.

She has, however, called for more robust support to tackle the challenges facing the less privileged in society, saying that one-time interventions or temporary relief efforts won’t make the desired impact.

“We need a long-term vision—one that ensures that every child has access to quality education, every woman has economic opportunities, every person with a disability is given equal access, and no one is left behind,” she added.

Earlier in her remarks, Dr Mrs Bukunola Akinlesi, the co-founder of the charitable initiative, emphasised the need for the government and other stakeholders to form common allies with the NGOs to make life better for the less privileged.

Akinlesi revealed that NGOs often have a deep understanding of the local communities and the specific needs of the less privileged.

She added that NGOs collaboration with the government, which usually has the infrastructure and the funding to reach a large number of people, will always help to create a better world.

According to her, the organisation, to date, has provided over 45,000 less privileged pupils with sandals, 1004 children with Christmas shoes, 1327 children with Christmas Clothes, while currently 52 students in public primary, secondary and higher institutions are on their scholarship scheme.

The Chairman of the event, Rasaq Daddah, lauded Akinlesi and his wife for devoting a huge chunk of their resources and time to fend for others who were not in any way related to them.

Daddah, a former Chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government, urged people to embrace making an impact in the lives of others, saying that this is a sure path to ensure that no one is left behind.

The founder of the initiative, Akinlesi, said that the private sector and other well-meaning individuals must always be ready to support the government to also make a difference in society.

The Permanent Secretary explained, “The truth is that the government all over the world cannot do it alone, so we all must get involved and see how we can support the vulnerable in our own little way.”

Akinlesi stated that the essence of the annual gathering is to appreciate the people and also inspire others to prioritise gestures that are tailored towards helping to meet the needs of others.

