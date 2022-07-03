Ogun commiserates with Labour, deceased family over teacher’s death

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has sympathised with the Organised Labour, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, and the family of Sunday Ogunjimi, a teacher, who died last Friday at the secretariat of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Abeokuta.

In a statement issued on his behalf by the Ogun State Head of Service, Dr Nafiu Aigoro, the governor described the death of the late comrade as a big loss not only to his immediate family and Labour, but also to the state at large.

Abiodun said, “We are pained by the unfortunate death of your colleague, who until his death was a teacher and member of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in Odeda. As a workers’ loving government, losing a worker in such a circumstance is so devastating. We pray that God will grant the deceased eternal rest and comfort the family, colleagues and associates he left behind.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of the workforce, stressing that “our administration is a promise-keeping one and we shall strive to honour all the terms on the agreement reached with the labour leaders.”

He added that although death is an inevitable end to all mortals, citizens should endeavour to take personal health more seriously by regular medical check-ups, physical exercise and ensuring that they rest very well. “On our part, government has invested a lot in the health sector and even provided a health insurance scheme that is worker-friendly and affordable at all levels starting with our primary health centres up to the tertiary level”, the statement concluded.