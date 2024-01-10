Ogun commends Shell Energy for providing social services

The Ogun State government has applauded Shell Nigeria Gas Limited for not relenting on its Corporate Social Responsibility, towards ensuring a safer environment.

Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Hon. Funmilayo Efuwape, gave the commendation.

While receiving a refurbished Fire Fighting truck and some other equipment donated by the organisation to the Department of Fire and Safety Services in the state, at Oke-Mosan Abeokuta, he noted that the gesture was critical to fire outbreak prevention and would facilitate quick response to distress calls.

Efuwape described the company as a responsible corporate organisation which had been assisting to better the lives of not only indigents, but also residents of the state.

“We are excited because this is another confirmation of collaborative effort in the area of Public Private Partnership (PPP) that is working for us in Ogun State”, she said.

The Commissioner called on other corporate bodies to partner with the state government towards moving the State to greater heights, stressing that government could not do it alone.

On his part, the Director, Ogun State Fire and Safety Services, Engr. Fatai Adefala, appreciated Shell Energy for the support given to the Department, assuring that the firefighting trucks and equipment would be deployed to good use and purpose for which they were donated.

Responding, the Assets Manager West of Shell Nigeria Gas Limited, Simeon Eze, represented by the Permit and Consents Compliance Advisor, Shell Energy Nigeria, Chinyere Ohiaeri, appreciated the State government for PPP initiative, saying the donation was part of the organisation’s way of giving back to the host communities and government.

He assured that the company would continue to synergise with the present administration in the State to seek other areas of partnership.