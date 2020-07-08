The Ogun State Government on Wednesday said it had commenced palliative works in areas affected by flooding from rainfall in Abeokuta on Friday and Saturday.

The state Commissioner for the Environment, Abiodun Balogun, said this at a press conference in Abeokuta.

Balogun said the palliatives, which included fixing of failed bridges, clearance of waterways and dredging of the water channels, were ongoing in about 16 areas across the metropolis.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that areas mostly affected in Abeokuta included Kuto, Isale-Igbein, Lanfewa, Amolaso, Ijeun-Titun and Ago-Ijesa.

Others were Abiola Way, Isale Abetu, Sokori, Igbore, Oke-Mosan, Isale Ake and Adigbe.

The commissioner said the intervention was meant to bring temporary relief and succour to the affected people before the government embarked on permanent solution.

He described the downpour as massive with attendant adverse effects.

Balogun said the damage caused by the flood would have been uncontrollable, but for continuous dredging of waterways in the state.

He said: “Though the present administration is not interested in demolishing people’s houses, but some structures will have to give way.

“Before we demolish any building, which of course will be the last resort, we will talk to those whose structures are around the canal on the need to remove them.”

Balogun assured that regular dredging, conversion of some culverts, which have outlived their usefulness, to bridges and distilling of drainages would be carried out to allow for free-flow of the drains whenever it rained.

He said engineers from the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and staff from his ministry had assessed the extent of damage by the flood, adding that the report would be useful in developing lasting solutions to the problem.

The commissioner stressed the need for residents to properly dispose their wastes instead of dumping them on waterways to prevent flooding.