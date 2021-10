Ogun commences distribution of employment letters

The Ogun State Government has commenced distribution of appointment letters to 5,000 teachers employed via Ogun Teach Scheme.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin.

According to the statement, the distribution of the letters to the first batch of successful candidates kicked off on Friday.

The exercise, according to Somorin, is being supervised by the Chairman of Ogun State Teaching Commission, Olalekan Ifede.

The statement recalled that Governor Abiodun had during the celebration of the 2021 World Teachers Day promised that the teachers would soon be given their letters of engagement.

Somorin added that introduction of Ogun Teach Intervention to employ 5,000 interns was to fill teacher vacancies in primary, secondary and technical colleges in the State.

He said: “Ogun State government on Friday commenced distribution of appointment letters to 5,000 teachers employed via Ogun Teach Intervention. This is in line with Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration to employ 5,000 interns who participated in the Ogun Teach, to fill teacher vacancies in primary, secondary and technical colleges in the state.

“The new teachers are expected to come with originals of their certificates, other proofs of identity such as birth certificates, declaration of birth and LG of origin.

“The distributions is being done in batches, until all the 5,000 teachers are engaged. All successful candidates are being contacted by SMS and the list is available at the state secretariat (TESCOM).

“The governor, however, thanks the people of Ogun for their abiding love, trust and prayers to ensure the future is better than the present.”