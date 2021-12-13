Ogun commences administration of COVID-19 booster dose   

The Ogun State Government says that the administration of booster dose to persons fully vaccinated with either two doses of AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccine will begin Monday, 13th December, 2021.

According to a statement by the Press Officers, Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board, Adesola Ogunbanwo and Yemisi Fashola, indicated that the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, disclosed this in Abeokuta during a press briefing with newsmen, adding that the state had so far recorded no fatal adverse effects following Immunisation among vaccinated persons.

Describing the booster dose as another opportunity to be further protected against COVID-19, Dr. Coker called on eligible persons who are 18 years and above and have taken the second jab with an interval of six months to go for the vaccination, stating that the Federal Government had reviewed the vaccination program and had resolved to administer booster doses to all eligible persons.

“Following the detection of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Nigeria, the Federal Government reviewed the country’s vaccination programme and resolved to introduce the booster dose, using the Pfizer Bio-N-Tech vaccine across the country.

‘’This will take effect as from Monday, 13th December , 2021. It is pertinent to reiterate the fact that the Nigerian Covid-19 vaccination programme is research-driven and evidence has shown that the booster dose further increases protection against the virus. Eligibility for the booster dose includes being 18 years and above, fully vaccinated with either two doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“The time interval before the booster dose is at least six months for these vaccines, except the Johnson & Johnson which is at least two months. Coker explained

The Commissioner stressed that it is another opportunity to further be protected, urging all those who have taken the right decision to be fully vaccinated to walk into the nearest fixed and mobiles vaccination sites for their booster dose.

She reassured that Covid-19 vaccines are safe, effective and remained free in all facilities in the State, adding that the State have put in place measures and precautions to ensure vaccine monitoring and accountability.