The Ogun State Police Command has announced the commencement of recruitment into the Service.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the spokesman of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Thursday.

Oyeyemi said the recruitment,. especially for indigenes of Ogun State, was graciously approved by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Adamu.

He said the recruitment was for suitably qualified, able bodied citizens of Nigeria.

He added: “In view of this, interested indigenes of Ogun State who are eligible are advised to respond to this advertisement within the stipulated period.”

Applicants, according to Oyeyemi, must have passion for a career in the Nigeria Police Force and must possess the following general requirements:

. Must be Nigerian and indigene of Ogun State with valid National Identity Number;

. Must possess a minimum of five credits in not more than two sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB, which must include English and Mathematics;

. Must be aged between 17 and 25;

. Must be medically, physically and psychologically fit and must not be less than 1.67mm tall for male and 1.64m for female;

. Must be free from any pecuniary embarrassment; and

. Must print their completed online forms and submit the same at the examination screening and recruitment centers.

Oyeyemi said all applications must be submitted online, adding that the online application will be opened for a period of six weeks from July 14 to August 23, 2020.

He said applicants that meet the requirements would be invited for physical screening from August 24 to 30, 2020.

He said names of successful candidates will be published in selected National newspapers and other platforms on September 14, 2020.

To apply, applicants should visit the portal: www.policerecruitment.gov.ng.

Oyeyemi said the application is free, adding that the Command’s Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has warned that any candidate who is involved in any form of monetary inducement will be disqualified and prosecuted.