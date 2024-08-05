Ogun CJ charges customary court presidents to shun corrupt practices

The Chief Judge of Ogun State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, has charged the judicial officers to shun all forms of corrupt practices, encouraging them to be impartial and remain committed to upholding the rules of law for a better society.

Justice Dipeolu disclosed this on Monday while addressing the newly sworn-in 10 Presidents (Legal) and a member of the Ogun State Customary Court held at the Judiciary Complex, Kobape Road, Abeokuta.

The Chief Judge said that these judicial officers must always remember that they remain the face of integrity and the confidence the members of the public reposed in the judiciary and should, therefore, not get involved in any acts that could bring the courts to disrepute.

She explained that their employment was because they have demonstrated a high sense of professionalism and dedication to a sense of justice and should therefore continue to uphold the ethos of justice, equity and fairness in discharging their duties.

“As Presidents (Legal), you will play a vital role in the administration of justice at the core grassroots.

“You will be saddled with the responsibility of interpreting the laws, customs and traditions and ensuring that justice is served fairly, timeously, effectively, efficiently and impartially.

Also Read:

“You have the responsibility of upholding rules of law on the platform of customs and traditions. It is a great position requiring wisdom, integrity and compassion.

“You will be sitting with panels older than you in age and experience of life. It is therefore expected that you will handle the affairs of the court with the deep maturity that the assignment before you deserves,” the CJ said.

She equally urged the judicial officers to resist the temptation of misusing the powers conferred on them, saying, “As President Legal, you must adhere to the highest standards of integrity, impartiality, fairness and transparency.

“You must take responsibility for every one of your actions and shun every form of corrupt practices”.

Speaking earlier, the President of Ogun State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Adebisi Femi-Segun, lauded the Chief Judge for approving the coming on board of the President’s Legal, saying that this has not only marked the beginning of professionalisation of the Customary Court but also helping to deepen the root of justice at the grassroots.

Justice Femi-Segun has, therefore, also urged these judicial officers to discharge their duties with utmost integrity and fairness, upon which respect for the judiciary is earned.

She said, “To the newly appointed Presidents (Legal), I extend my congratulations and words of encouragement.

“The journey ahead is one filled with challenges and triumph where scales of justice must be balanced with equity, good conscience and wisdom.

“Embrace the trust placed in you by the community with a high sense of responsibility and let your actions reflect the value of honesty, fairness and respect for the rule of law.

“Your commitment to your oath of office and impartial dispensation of justice is sacrosanct.”

Speaking on behalf of her colleagues, Mrs Oluwatosin Junaid said that the Presidents (Legal) remain committed to using their professional training to uplift justice at the grassroots and will certainly not be involved in any activities that will tarnish the image of the judiciary.

Post Views: 1