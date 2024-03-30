Ogun: CCC Shepherd kidnapped during service rescued

A Shepherd of the Celestial Church of Christ, Oladapo Oluwaseyifunmi, has been rescued after his abduction during a church service on Thursday.

The victim was kidnapped at the church near Oriyarin village at Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area.

He was kidnapped alongside another church member, Oluboboye Abiola.

Oluwaseyifunmi was, however, rescued by a combined team of operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, Amotekun, hunters and Vigilance Group of Nigeria.

Confirming the development on Friday, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said the victim has since been reunited with his family.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said: “We are pleased to inform members of the public that one Oladapo Oluwaseyifunmi, Shepherd of the Celestial Church, kidnapped, has been rescued through the relentless combing of the forest by Policemen, hunters, VGN, Amotekun.

“He has been reunited with his family.”