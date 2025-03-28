Ogun carpets Gbenga Daniel over comment on TASUED

The Ogun State Government has carpeted a former Governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, over the acquisition of the Tai Solarin University of Education by the Federal Government.

The representative of Ogun East Senatorial District had on Thursday described Governor Dapo Abiodun as weak over the acquisition.

Responding to the position of Daniel through the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to the Ogun State Governor, Kayode Akinmade, the state said the comment by Daniel was part of his political theatrics.

Akinmade, in the statement titled: “TASUED’s Federal Acquisition: Senator Gbenga Daniel’s Political Theatre Falls Flat,” said: “In what has become his trademark style of political posturing, former Governor of Ogun State and current Senator representing Ogun East, Chief Gbenga Daniel, appears determined to politicize the Federal Government’s acquisition of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED). Through a recent statement laced with veiled antagonism, he attempts to cast doubt on this laudable initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration while subtly fanning the embers of discontent against Governor Dapo Abiodun. Unfortunately for him, the strategy reeks more of mischief than meaningful opposition—and it has unmistakably missed its mark.

“One cannot help but question the true intent behind the senator’s much-publicized “open letter” to Governor Abiodun—a document filled with mischaracterizations and insinuations. He accuses the governor of neglecting state-owned institutions, a claim that collapses under the weight of verifiable evidence pointing to increased investment, infrastructural development, and renewed vitality across Ogun’s educational landscape.

“As is often the case, Daniel’s outbursts seem less about facts and more about political opportunism. His remarks read more like a personal vendetta than a constructive critique. The narrative he tries to spin is as unconvincing as it is desperate.

“One might ask: Is the senator simply unsettled that this milestone—the seamless transfer of TASUED to federal ownership—happened under Governor Abiodun’s leadership? The governor has clarified time and again that the decision was taken in the interest of equitable distribution of federal institutions across the state—not due to any failure of funding or neglect. And rightly so.

“Under the Abiodun administration, Ogun’s educational sector has witnessed measurable growth. TASUED itself has benefited from improved infrastructure and robust funding. Now, with its new federal status, the institution stands to enjoy access to TETFUND, increased budgetary support, and stronger academic manpower—all critical for long-term excellence. It is perplexing that a senator who claims to advocate for future generations would resist such progress in his own constituency.

“Today, Ogun State is widely recognized as Nigeria’s educational capital, and this reputation is rooted in deliberate policies, strategic investments, and consistent prioritization of learning and innovation. Since 2019, the government’s budgetary allocation to education has remained substantial and progressive.

“Senator Daniel, therefore, has no standing to dictate how this administration should manage its developmental agenda. If one were to critically assess his own record, particularly in education, the result would raise more questions than answers. During his eight-year tenure as governor, he was eventually rendered politically irrelevant—unable even to engage with institutions he once claimed to establish.

“Ironically, it was the same Governor Abiodun who, in the spirit of inclusion, allowed him political space, access to his properties, and the platform to run for the Senate. It is unfortunate that such generosity is now repaid with incitement and disinformation.

“Indeed, Gbenga Daniel seems to thrive on provocation. His tenure was notorious for controversy, and the online meme — ‘I don’t want peace, I want problems always’ — seems to capture his public persona perfectly. And let us not forget: during his time in office, few dared to write open letters without attracting political retribution.

“Ultimately, his recent outburst reflects a disregard for the people of Ogun East, whom he claims to represent. It might be time for the electorate to reflect deeply on the value—and intent—of such representation.

“Ogun State is moving forward. No amount of political theatre can reverse that.”

