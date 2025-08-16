Ogun By-Election: Police launch probe into arrest of PDP chairman, INEC staff

The Ogun State Police Command says it is investigating the purported arrest of the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abayomi Tella and two staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday, while reacting to a video circulating online where the PPD chairman, two INEC officials and two others were arrested over an allegation of vote buying.

According to the commissioner, they were arrested at Iperu Remo on Saturday with a huge amount of money suspected to be for vote buying during the Remo Federal constituency by-election.

“We are investigating the matter. That’s how much I can say for now; you may please call back later in the day for further information,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PDP has condemned the arrest of its chairman in a hotel, describing it as sheer intimidation and harassment allegedly backed by the security agencies.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Kayode Adebayo, the party stated that ”in a particularly shocking move, the PDP Chairman was arrested in his hotel in the early hours of the morning, in what appears to be a calculated attempt to weaken the opposition”.

“This blatant attempt to suppress the opposition and undermine the will of the people of Remo is a dangerous precedent.

“The people of Sagamu, Remo North, and Ikenne know who they voted for.

“The PDP stands with the people of Remo and will not sit idly by, while their democratic rights are trampled upon,” he said.

According to the statement, the PDP demands a thorough investigation into the role of the security agencies in the election and call for the immediate release of its chairman and other opposition members unjustly targeted.

It also called on all well-meaning Nigerians, civil society organisations, and the international community to take note of “this descent into lawlessness” in the state.

According to Adebayo, the party remains committed to defending the mandate of the people and ensuring that democracy thrives.

“We will not be intimidated, and we urge the people of Remo to remain resolute in their demand for justice and fairness,” he said.

