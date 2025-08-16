Ogun by-election: PDP candidate alleges harassment by APC

Bolarinwa Oluwole, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the Ogun State by-election for Remo Federal Constituency, on Saturday said that thugs allegedly hired by the ruling All Progressives Congress beat and chased voters away at polling units in the constituency.

He claimed that he was initially chased away by the thugs stationed at his polling unit.

The PDP candidate spoke with newsmen shortly after he cast his vote at Polling Unit 009, Ijagba Ward 7, Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

He said the thugs, allegedly hired by the APC, targeted strongholds of the PDP to cause violence, declaring that there was no by-election in Ogun.

He termed the process as electoral fraud and violence perpetuated by the ruling party.

He flayed the APC for allegedly unleashing political thugs against members of the opposition and causing violence, in order to rig the election.

“Before I came here, there was no election. They were beating people here that voted for the PDP.

“APC thugs chased me away, they had to bring me to one corner. It’s a pity to the governor and all his thugs because of a small boy like me, they have been running up and down beating our people.

“They have really bastardised this exercise. This is not an election. If INEC does not say the truth, I leave everything in God’s hands,” Oluwole said.

In a swift response, the APC candidate, Adesola Elegbeji, cast her vote at Ibido polling unit, ward 15 Ijagba, Sagamu.

Speaking after casting her vote, Elegbeji noted that the election was peaceful while also appreciating security agencies, INEC and the voters for their roles in the process.

She expressed optimism that she would emerge victorious.

”I am confident , we massively won this election in 2023 by decisive mandate before our representative was taken away from us, she did a tremendous job.

“Our campaign message has been continuity. The people of Remo know that we are the only party that can continue the good works that our former representative did.

“I am confident that we will win convincingly. Everything is calm, there is no trouble, we are a peaceful community and we intend to maintain that.

“There has been no incidence of misconduct,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the former member representing the constituency, Adewunmi Onanuga died on January 15, after a brief illness.

