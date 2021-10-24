Ogun begins palliative works on Sango Ota-Joju Road

Determined to bring succour to the residents and motorists in Sango Ota axis of Ogun state, the state government will on Monday commence palliative works on the deplorable Sango-Ota-Joju Road.

According to a statement on Sunday by Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, engineers have been given instruction to begin work on the road.

The statement added that the discomfort the bad condition of the road had subjected residents and motorists to, had made it extremely important to immediately put in place the palliative measures.

Somorin, however, said that the palliative road works, which will run concurrently with the ongoing rehabilitation work on Sango Ota-Idiroko Road, are simply to bring succour and make the road usable pending completion of its reconstruction by Julius Berger.

“On the instructions of the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, engineers will on Monday begin palliative works on Sango Ota-Joju Road in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

“The development is coming regardless of the ownership of the road by the Federal Government. The deplorable and unusable condition of the road, which has for some time plagued the axis, residents and road users, makes it extremely important to immediately put in place palliative measures.

“These palliative roadworks, which will run concurrently with what is going on on Sango Ota-Idiroko Road, are simply to bring succour and make the road usable pending completion of its reconstruction by Julius Berger”, the statement concluded.