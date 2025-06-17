Ogun begins Akute-Lambe-Agbado Road repairs

The Ogun State Government has begun the rehabilitation of the Akute-Lambe-Agbado Road in Ifo Local Government Area as Craneburg Construction mobilised to the project site.

Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to Governor Dapo Abiodun, confirmed this in a statement he issued on Monday in Abeokuta.

Akinmade said relief is underway for motorists using the Akute-Lambe-Agbado Road, long troubled by poor conditions.

He added that residents in the area will soon enjoy smooth roads, like millions of others across Ogun State, under the Abiodun administration.

According to him, the project forms part of ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and make life easier for residents.

“Craneburg has begun mobilising heavy-duty equipment to the site. Earthworks are already underway in multiple sections, with full construction set to begin shortly,” he said.

Akinmade noted that the strategic project spans key locations and will benefit several communities within Ifo Local Government Area.

He listed Akute Bridge, Oke Aro Stream, and Agbado Bridge among the major landmarks covered by the project.

Upon completion, the road will serve as a vital link connecting numerous densely populated areas within the local government.

Grading and levelling are actively in progress, with SEM 920F Motor Graders and bulldozers shaping the roadbed.

He added that construction of drains and lay-bys will begin soon, improving both drainage and traffic flow.

Excavators and dump trucks have started depositing lateritic soil as base material, ensuring durable layering for long-term use.

