Ogun at 46: OGtv Board of Directors Head, Oladunjoye greets Gov Abiodun

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye, has felicitated with Governor Dapo Abiodun and the people of the south west state on the 46th anniversary of the creation of the gateway state.

Oladunjoye, who is also the Chairman, Ogun State Television’s Board of Directors, described Ogun State as “one of the most endowed, if not the most endowed state in Nigeria in terms of human resources, natural resources, pioneering accomplishments and contributions to nation-building in all spheres of life.”

Oladunjoye’s congratulatory message read in part “Created in 1976 from the then Western Region of Nigeria, Ogun State indigenes have led the nation in different sectors; from journalism to accountancy, medicine, law, commerce and industry, education, tourism, music, filmmaking, arts and culture, politics and activism.

“Your Excellency sir, as nation-states globally grapple with unpredictable developmental challenges occasioned by oil prices and different variants of Coronavirus pandemic, Ogun State couldn’t have been luckier with a calculative, creative, inclusive and tolerant Governor, like Prince Dapo Abiodun in the saddle at this moment. I can rightly predict a better future for our dear state.

“The various national awards bagged by Your Excellency are testimonies that your accomplishments are no flukes; and your projects are unusually and openly testified to by no less a personality than President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Finally, while congratulating Your Excellency and the indigenes of Ogun at home and in diaspora, I urge you to remain focused, not resting on your oars, in your determination to build our future together and place the state in the forefront among the comity of states in Nigeria.”