Ogun assists traders with N200m loan

The Ogun State Government has disbursed N200 million to the state’s Market Women Association to help boost businesses of its members.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief Yetunde Onanuga, during presentation in his office on Thursday, said the revolving loan is in fulfilment of his promise to assist traders.

He noted that traders in each of the four divisions of the state will benefit, urging them to judiciously utilise the fund.

Amosun stated that the government had to assist the traders following their inability to access loans easily from the Microfinance banks, saying their continuous support and prayers is not taken for granted.

The leaders, who received the cheques on behalf of their members, appreciated the governor for his efforts in aiding their businesses.