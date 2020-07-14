The Ogun State Government on Tuesday commenced the assessment of private business outfits’ preparedness for post-COVID-19 operations.

The Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who visited Hi-impact Planet, a private holiday resort in Ibafo, said the move was to ensure compliance with COVID-19 prevention measures.

Salako-Oyedele, who is also the Chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force in the state, said government would ensure that every private business outfit in the state was prepared for the post COVID-19 era.

She said: “We shall evaluate the preparedness of business outfits for the gradual reopening of the state’s economy.

“It is to get a first hand knowledge of how key players in the commercial sector are gearing up for operation after this period.

“We have observed that measures are being put in place by business owners such as this in preparation for the reopening.”

Salako-Oyedele commended the management of Hi-impact Planet for providing a functional sanitary point and a well equipped medical facility within the centre.

She said: “As a government, we are working assiduously to reopen all key sectors of the economy.

“We want strict adherence to all prescribed safety measures.”

Also speaking, Yanju Lipede, the Chief Executive Officer of the centre, described safety as paramount in the planned reopening of the commercial sector.

Lipede pledged the readiness of the facility to exhibit high sanitary standards in its operations, saying: “We shall adhere strictly to all prescribed measures against COVID-19 spread.”