The Ogun State House of Assembly on Monday rejected the financial report presented to it by the management of Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade in Remo North Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Musefiu Lamidi (APM–Ado-Odo/Ota 11), said the financial report was rejected because it contained numerous irregularities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2018/2019 audited report was presented to the House Committee by the institution’s Rector and Bursar, Dr. Isaiah Oyeyinka and Waheed Gbadamosi respectively.

The House Committee chairman then asked the management team to re-present the audited reports for 2018 and 2019 not later than Friday.

The House also asked the management to provide receipts of all expenditures as well as bank statements for 2018 and 2019.

Lamidi said: “There are computation errors in your reports.

“You are ICT Polythecnic.

“These computation errors are embarrassing.

“The Assembly is after accuracy and accountability.

“Errors like this should not be expected from an ICT polytechnic.”

Lamidi noted that the exercise was not meant to witch-hunt, adding that the House only wanted clarifications on some issues.

In his response, the Rector apologised for the errors in the reports and assured that a comprehensive and well corrected report would be submitted to the House.

He said the school had soared since his appointment in 2014 and would continue to improve on its academic standard.