Ogun assembly receives petition against Pastor Ashimolowo over land deal

The Ogun House of Assembly on Tuesday acknowledged the receipt of a petition written against Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo over alleged sale of land belonging to Bluestone Garden City.

The House Committee Chairman on Justice, Ethics and Public Petitions, Oluseun Adesanya (PDP-Ijebu North East), presented the petition before the Assembly during plenary in Abeokuta.

Adesanya delivered a brief at the plenary on the allegations levelled against Ashimolowo in relation to the transactions on the land matter at the Blue Garden City, Mowe Town.

The lawmaker stated that the allegations also bordered on harassment and intimidation in the course of a land business transaction with the Arc-View investment limited.

He disclosed that the petition was written to the House by the Chief Executive Officer of Arc-View Investment Limited, Segun Oshundairo.

Responding, the Speaker, Oludaisi Elemide (APC-Odeda), referred the petition to the House Committee on Justice, Ethics and Public Petitions as well as that of Lands and Housing.

He urged both Committees to invite the concerned parties in the petition for further legislative investigations.

In another development, the Assembly has passed a resolution calling on the State Government to urgently provide succor to the victims of the recent storm that ravaged Ikangba community in Odoogbolu Local Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the resolution also directed the government to assist other parts of the state that had experienced similar natural disasters in recent times.

The Assembly passed the resolution following debate on the motion sponsored by the Assembly’s Minority Leader, Lukman Adeleye (PDP-Odogbolu).

Adeleye lamented that the incident also affected schools in the said community.

