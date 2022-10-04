Ogun Assembly recalls suspended lawmaker

Ogun State House of Assembly Tuesday recalled one out of the two members it recently suspended indefinitely.

The Lawmaker, Solomon Osho’s recall (Remo North) followed the presentation of the report of the House by the Deputy Speaker, Akeem Balogun (Ogun Waterside), at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo (Ifo 1), in Abeokuta.

Subsequently, the Majority leader, Yusuf Sheriff (Ado/Odo Ota 1), moved the motion for the adoption of the report, which was supported by other lawmakers through a voice vote.

The report reads in part: “Members at the meeting discussed the letter of appeal extensively based on the passionate plea and remorse showed by Osho and apologising for whatever he might have done to warrant the suspension.

“It was never intentional and without prejudice to the Rights and Privileges of the Hallowed House.

“Members observed that going by the previous conducts of the suspended member, which has always been with decorum and respect for constituted authority.

“Having promised to also continue to keep same sacred till the end of his tenure as a worthy representative of his people, members agreed that his appeal be graciously considered.”

According to Balogun, the committee resolved that the suspension be revoked and Osho be reinstated with effect from today (Tuesday).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports, recall that the Assembly on September 13 suspended the former Deputy Speaker, Dare Kadiri (Ijebu North 11) and Osho for breaching its powers and privileges.