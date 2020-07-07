The Ogun State House of Assembly has called for the immediate stoppage of the planned demolition of structures around Adiyan, a borderline community between Ogun and Lagos States.

The proposed demolition is in the structural preparation of operation site for the Lagos Water Corporation, Akute-Adiyan II Waterworks, pending the resolution of the right of way between the two states.

The Speaker of the state Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, gave the directive while responding to the submission of the Minority Leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji, the member representing Ifo II State Constituency, under Personal Explanation at the Assembly Complex, Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Oluomo urged the concerned agencies of government in the two states to suspend the demolition.

He said the Assembly was already engaging its counterpart in Lagos State on how best to implement the project without subjecting property owners in the affected areas to untold hardships.

The speaker, thereafter, directed the Committee on Oil, Gas, Energy, Water Resources and Rural Development to urgently engage its Lagos State House of Assembly counterpart in order to sort out all grey areas on the matter.

“This is not to inflict untold hardships on the residents of the community in the process of implementing developmental projects,” Oluomo said.

Earlier, Oyedeji had appealed to the state government to engage its Lagos State counterpart on the issue with a view to reviewing the right of way issue around the area.

He said such an intervention would help to forestall the demolition of properties, mostly occupied by retirees and aged people, in an attempt to give way for the waterworks.

He also canvassed the payment of compensation to those whose houses had already given way for the new project.

In another development, the Speaker commended the state government for mobilising contractors to sites across the state as well as for its prompt response to the victims of flash floods that occurred the previous weekend in Abeokuta metropolis.

He, however, advised residents of the state to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse on waterways to prevent flooding.

Oluomo said this while responding to the remarks of Ademuyiwa Adeyemi and Fasuwa Abayomi under Personal Explanation.

He saidthe state through concerned ministries and agencies would ensure a more holistic flood control, while approaching the Federal Government to access the ecological fund for the affected areas.