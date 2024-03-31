Ogun approves reconstruction of Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ogijo road

The Ogun State Government has approved the reconstruction of Abule Egba-Sango-Abeokuta Expressway, Ogijo road and other major priority projects in the state.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Kayode Akinmade, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Saturday.

He said the approval was given by the State Executive Council, presided over by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Akinmade said that the executive council also approved the purchase of some equipment at Gateway Agro-Cargo International Airport, Ilishan.

He said that the council approved the reconstruction of 5.5km Ode Remo junction to Saapade, rehabilitation of Ayepe junction to Mayflower in Ikenne Local Government Area and the reconstruction of Adesan Street, Mowe-Ofada Road.

He added: “Other approvals include: the structural adjustment for the 19.2km Atan-Lusada-Agbara road in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government and the construction of Hospital Road, Ogijo, in Sagamu Local Government.

“The purchase of some machinery and equipment at Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport at Ilishan Remo will allow 24 hours flight operations and facilitate quick take-off of the airport.”

The governor’s aide also said that approval had been given for palliative work to be carried out at Iyana Ilogbo Bus Stop on Abule Egba-Sango-Abeokuta Expressway, following the recent rainfall that led to flooding in the area.