Ogun: APC wins Remo Federal Constituency by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adesola Elegbeji, as the winner of Saturday’s Remo Federal Constituency of Ogun State by-election.

The Returning Officer of the election, Professor Kazeem Bello, made the declaration at the Ikenne collation centre in the early hours of Sunday.

He affirmed that Elegbeji satisfied all electoral requirements and therefore stood elected as the new representative of Remo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Bello said that he polled a total of 41,237 votes to defeat his closest rival and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Bolarinwa Oluwole, who garnered 14,324 votes.

The returning officer explained that in Ikenne Local Government Area, APC scored 10,227, PDP got 5,595, while in Remo North LGA, APC garnered 8,053, PDP 992, and for Sagamu LGA, APC won with 22,958 votes, with PDP scoring 7,737.

“That Elegbeji Adesola Yetunde Ayoola of APC having satisfied the requirement of law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Bello said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former member representing the constituency, Adewunmi Onanuga, died on January 15, 2025 during an illness.

