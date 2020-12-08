The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has welcomed the decision of the National Executive Committee of the party, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, which granted additional six months tenure to the Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee, led by Mai Mala Buni, and also the tenure of the present Caretaker Committee in Ogun State and Executive Committees of all other other States, who are to now function also as Caretaker Committees for the next six months.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday in Abeokuta, Ogun State and signed by the Publicity Secretary, Ogun State APC Caretaker Committee, Tunde Oladunjoye.

The party said: “Don’t forget that our Committee in Ogun State has previously been ratified by the National Executive Council, therefore, the latest decision by NEC now covering the whole 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory now revalidates the position that there can be no vacuum.”

The statement reads further: “We, in Ogun APC commend NEC for its bold decision on members still with cases in courts, and advised that those who are yet to comply with the party’s directive asking them to withdraw their cases from courts to do so in order to avoid similar sanctions from NEC.

“We also welcome the waiver granted new and intending members as this will increase membership and strengthen the party and its popularity nationwide.

“Finally, we congratulate all the candidates of the party in the just concluded bye-elections and we see the results as an indication that APC is still the preferred party by Nigerians.”