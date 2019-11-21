The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has taken a swipe at the Allied Peoples Movement and its candidate in the March 9, 2019 governorship election, Adekunle Akinlade,on their plan to approach the Supreme Court over the ruling of the Court of Appeal that declared Governor Dapo Abiodun as validly elected.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State had on November 11, 2019 dismissed the petition filed by the APM and Akinlade against the victory ofAbiodun.

In a unanimous decision, the Appeal court justices said the appeal “lacks merit and it is therefore struck out.”

In the lead judgment, Justice Muhammed Ambi-Usi Danjuma declared that the 10 grounds filed by Akinlade and his party challenging the victory of Abiodun had no merits.

The justices held: “The respective objections raised by the two respondents are overruled and the emotions have no remit, answers to them are sustained and the two motions are dismissed.”

However, the APM and its candidate told the media last weekend that they will be approaching the Supreme Court as the last port of call in gubernatorial election petition.

In a media statement on Thursday, the Publicity Secretary of APC in Ogun State, Tunde Oladunjoye, said the “APM and its candidates are serial losers who are merely shadow chasing”.

The statement read further: “Our party, the APC, has unshakeable confidence in the judiciary, the APM and its candidate are serial losers who are merely shadow-chasing and being goaded by a senator, another well known serial loser at tribunals”.

“Prince Dapo Abiodun won unanimously at the Ogun Governorship Petition Tribunal, we also won unanimously at the Appeal Court, they should be told that despite the boasts of their main sponsor, the court judgement is not for sale.

“The three-man state governorship election petitions tribunal, led by Justice Yusuf Halilu, while dismissing the petition and upholding Abiodun’s election, described Akinlade’s petition, challenging Abiodun’s victory, as ‘lazy and destined to fail’.

“This has exposed the lack of depth, procedurally contaminated and virus-invested petition to the whole world. The reason why they want to go to the Supreme Court is driven by the empty boast of the Senator financing APM, who is dropping the name of Mr. President.

“We advise them to get off their phantom horse and stop dragging the name of Mr. President into disrepute. The court is not for traders, neither is the apex court’s judgement for sale.”