Ogun APC suspends Gbenga Daniel, one other

The State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has suspended a former governor of the state and representative of Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Gbenga Daniel, and Kunle Folarin.

The suspension of the duo by their respective wards was confirmed in a statement by the Director of Publicity of Ogun APC, Nuberu Olufemi, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the State Chairman of the party, Yemi Sanusi, chaired the meeting of the SWC held on Tuesday, with 16 members present.

It stated that the meeting considered the reports of the Disciplinary Committees investigating allegations of misconduct and anti-party activities against the two members in Ward IV Ward VI of Sagamu Local Government Area respectively.

It said: “Ward IV, Sagamu local government, set up a disciplinary committee on the alleged misconduct bordering on anti-party activities committed by Daniel.

“Similarly, Ward VI set up a disciplinary committee on the allegations of gross misconduct and anti-party activities allegedly committed by Folarin.

“They wrote to the members under investigation, inviting them to the disciplinary meetings at which they were to be heard and allowed to present evidence in their defence or request pardon from the party.

“However, both members failed to respond to the invitations extended to them in writing, failed to provide a written defence, and also failed to attend the disciplinary meetings at which they were to be given the opportunity to defend themselves.

“In view of their deliberate and unexplained absences, the committees deliberated as scheduled, heard from the available witnesses, considered the available documentary evidence, and deliberated on the allegations.”

The party added that upon due consideration, the committees suspended the members indefinitely, pending further investigation and the outcome of the committees’ inquiry.

It explained that copies of the letters of indefinite suspension were sent to the state chairman for consideration and approval of the State Working Committee.

The statement added: “The SWC has ratified the suspensions.

“The meeting demonstrates the party’s commitment to maintaining discipline and upholding its constitution.”

