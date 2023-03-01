Ogun APC-PCC Media Chairman congratulates Tinubu, Daniel, Yayi, Salisu

Otunba Femi Davies, Chairman of Media and Publicity of Ogun State All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) has congratulated the winner of the 2023 Presidential Election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Senators-elect, Otunba Gbenga Daniel (OGD), Solomon Adeola (Yayi) and Shuaib Salisu.

In his words, “I most heartily congratulate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, on this landmark victory at the polls.

“Nigeria could not have picked a more cerebral and compassionate leader to carry forward the work that has been done by President Muhammadu Buhari in the last eight years.

“Today’s victory is testament to the President-Elect’s decades of investment in people, relationships, and institutions. His story is filled with testimonies of the strategic solutions he applied to problems that were thought to be unsolvable. He took on the Atlantic Ocean and defeated. I am certain that he will lead Nigeria to economic excellence and peaceful coexistence.

“Now that we have arrived on the other side of the murky waters of electioneering, it is time we all passed around the towel of understanding and patriotism. I implore the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to be magnanimous in their triumph and resist the urge to aggravate the opponents. I also call on the opposition to look at the final result as the true will of the people that has come after a fair and free contest. Nigeria’s success is far more important than personal egos.

“I, therefore, call on men and women of conscience to see the election as a process, however imperfect it might be, and let the country heal. We cannot afford another crisis.

“Once again, I congratulate the President-Elect, the Vice President-Elect and Senator-elect of Ogun East senatorial district, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Ogun Centrals’ Shuaib Salisu and Solomon Adeola (Yayi) of Ogun West on this outstanding feat. Nigerians, congratulations on voting in the most competent team on offer.

May God grant them the strength and wisdom to deliver good governance to the people.