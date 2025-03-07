Ogun APC mourns Doyin Okupe, says another shining star lost

The Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed sadness over the death of former presidential spokesman and former Director General of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council, Prince Doyin Okupe.

The state chairman of APC in Ogun, Chief Yemi Sanusi, in a press statement issued on Friday and signed by the party’s publicity secretary in the state, Tunde Oladunjoye, described the death of the late popular politician as “saddening”.

“The loss of the affable, sociable and ebullient politic, who gave his all, not only to his professional calling, as a medical practitioner, but also to all the various assignments he has found himself in the course of his rich political journey, came to us as another big minus to Ogun state in recent times,” Chief Sanusi said.

He added, “Doctor Okupe was a jovial and straightforward politician, that you can always know where he stood at any point in time even if you feel he was wrong . He never played politics of bitterness while he lived: he was a free mixer.”

Chief Sanusi remarked that it was ”actually heartwarming that after his political sojourns, Okupe before his death, eventually returned back to the progressive fold to openly demonstrate his unconditional support for the current administration of the APC led by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

“Ogun State has indeed lost one of her great political stars who will be sorely missed at this critical time and journey of national, political and economic reconstruction of our land

“On behalf of executives, leadership and members of APC, we console the family of the late politician, including our Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who not only hailed from the same town with the Okupe but was actually related with him in their royal lineage; and pray that God grants the family, friends and associates the much needed fortitude to bear the painful loss,” the statement concluded.

