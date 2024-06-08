Ogun APC mourns chieftain, Sola Lawal

The All Progressives Congress in Ogun State has mourned its former Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Sola Lawal, describing his demise as sad and unfortunate.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, said this in a statement on Friday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Oladunjoye said Lawal’s death was a sad one for the party as he served diligently in various capacities while alive.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Lawal died on Thursday in Lagos, aged 61.

Oladunjoye said that the late APC chieftain was a dedicated party man who diligently carried out his assigned tasks effectively and efficiently to the best of his ability.

He said: “Anyone who came across Sola Lawal while alive will attest to the fact that he was a burst of energy, amiable and jovial.

“On behalf of the All Progressives Congress, Ogun State, we mourn the departed party chieftain, who has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

“We sympathise with the families, relatives, associates and friends of the deceased and pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“We pray that the late politician will be granted Aljanah Fridaus.”