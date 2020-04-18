The All Progressives Congress in Ogun State has expressed deep sadness over the news of the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari, who until his death was the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a press statement released in Abeokuta on Saturday morning and signed by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, the party described Kyari’s death as a painful loss to the nation, especially during this time of the coronavirus pandemic for which the President is marshaling all hands and resources to curb and cure.

Oladunjoye, in the statement, said: “With the death of the Borno-born lawyer, Banker and astute administrator, President Buhari has, indeed, lost a true friend, confidant and a loyalist to the core, who gave his very best and dutifully served the nation till death.

“On behalf of the leaders and entire members of our party in Ogun State, we sympathise with our party leader President Muhammad Buhari. Also our condolence goes to not only the members of the Federal Executive Council, but also the family left behind by the deceased. We faithfully pray that Almighty God will grant him Aljanah Fridaus, and grant the family, friends, and associates, the fortitude to bear the loss.”