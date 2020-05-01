The Ogun State Government says gradual easing of the lockdown in the state will begin on May 9 as against the May 4 announced by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Dapo Abiodun made this known during a media briefing on Friday in Abeokuta.

According to him, Ogun State did not begin the first 14 days lockdown with Lagos and the FCT, hence the extension.

Abiodun said: “My dear people of Ogun State, you will recall that that Mr President, in his first address to the nation on March 29, 2020 on the COVID-19 pandemic declared a lockdown on Lagos State, Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for 14 days in the first instance.

“At that time, Ogun State appealed for a week extension for the people of our state to prepare for the lockdown. You will also recall that on Monday, 27th April, Mr President announced a further extension of the lockdown in the affected states and FCT for another week which should end by Saturday, 3rd May.

“However, for us in Ogun State, the extension will now end on Saturday, 9th May, that is, taking into consideration the initial one week of grace granted us by Mr President.”

Abiodun added that the relaxation window for the next one week will be May 4, 6 and 8 from 7am to 5pm.

He said: “The new time frame will, however, now be from 7a.m. to 5p.m. on those days. This will give our people ample time to conduct necessary economic activities and to get to their various homes before the commencement of the daily curfew as directed by Mr President.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the curfew is from 8p.m. to 6a.m. everyday and will be strictly enforced.”

Abiodun noted that though the number of cases of the Coronavirus pandemic has continued to rise in the state, there was no cause for panic as the state will not relent in its efforts at flattening the curve.

NAN reports that Ogun State has 56 Corona virus cases as at April 30.