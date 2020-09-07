The Ogun State Government has announced automatic promotion for all students except those in tertiary institutions, adding that schools will reopen on September 21, 2020 for the first term of 2020/2021 session.

The announcement was made by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, in a statement on Monday.

Somorin said Abiodun approved the reopening of schools for all classes in primary and secondary schools, Technical and Vocational Colleges and Tertiary Institutions.

He said a resumption schedule for public schools has been developed as part of efforts to meet the COVID-19 guidelines.

Students in Primary 1 to 3 will attend classes from 8am to 11am, while pupils in Primary 4 to 6 will learn from 12noon to 3pm.

For secondary schools, students in JSS 1 to 3 are to attend classes from 8am to 11am, while those in in senior classes will be in school from 12noon to 3pm.

However, the CPS noted that technical and vocational colleges will operate their normal school hours of 8am to 2pm, while tertiary institutions can resume from September 21 “as may be determined by their respective management”.

Somorin said in the statement: “It should be noted that the government had earlier announced that all students had been given an automatic promotion to the next class, including automatic placement for primary 6 students in public primary schools into JSS1 of public secondary schools.

“However, primary 6 students desirous of placement into the State-owned Boarding Schools will sit for the Common Entrance Examination on Saturday, 12 September 2020,” the statement read in part.

“The hitherto JSS3 students who have now been promoted to SS1 will write their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in October 2020.”

